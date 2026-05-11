Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 14,774 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $147.71 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at $934,320. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Analyst updates

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Akamai forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying also points to traders positioning for more upside, but that activity is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst. Why Akamai Shares Are Trading Higher By 26%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Stories

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