Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,196 shares of the company's stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 407 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,098 shares of the company's stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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