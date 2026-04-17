Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,421 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 22,845 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $31,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $434,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,860,710 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $219,095,000 after purchasing an additional 736,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,447,917 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $158,422,000 after purchasing an additional 550,480 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $7,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,795,856.48. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,611 shares of company stock valued at $25,182,798. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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