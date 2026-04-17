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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Burlington Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.0% in Q4, selling 7,417 shares and leaving it with 142,350 shares (about 0.23% of the company) valued at roughly $41.12 million.
  • Burlington reported stronger‑than‑expected Q4 results (EPS $4.99 vs. $4.70; revenue $3.65B), issued FY2026 guidance of $10.95–11.45 EPS, saw analysts raise price targets, and its stock hit a 52‑week high.
  • COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares on March 24 for about $1.23 million, a 12.48% reduction in his holdings, and company insiders now own approximately 1.3% of Burlington’s stock.
  • Interested in Burlington Stores? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $41,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

More Burlington Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $336.98 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $342.97. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $314.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.66.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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