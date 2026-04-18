Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 63,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,347,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, COO Laura E. Clark acquired 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,346.30. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice bought 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $99,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $530,694.15. This represents a 23.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.0%

REXR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is 204.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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