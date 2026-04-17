Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Solventum worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,188 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on Solventum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "sell" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solventum

Solventum Trading Down 0.4%

SOLV stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 1,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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