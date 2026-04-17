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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $38.16 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group bought 467,341 shares of Qnity Electronics in Q4, a new position valued at about $38.16 million that represents roughly 0.22% ownership.
  • Qnity beat Q4 estimates with $0.82 EPS (vs. $0.64 expected) and $1.19B revenue (+8.1% YoY), set FY2026 guidance of EPS $3.55–3.95, and holds a consensus "Buy" rating with an average target near $120.86.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 467,341 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $38,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE Q opened at $131.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.73. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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