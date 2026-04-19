Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 12,684 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 276.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

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Sandisk Stock Up 0.2%

SNDK stock opened at $920.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.22. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $965.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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