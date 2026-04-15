Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 160,198 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714,767 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 6.40% of Schrodinger worth $84,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Schrodinger by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 110.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Schrodinger by 292.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Schrodinger

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 3,661 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $47,263.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 330,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,270,937.84. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $200,605. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Schrodinger from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDGR

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

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