Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 235,691 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

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Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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