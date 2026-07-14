Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 262,347 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 262,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 8.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,009 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.37. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 143.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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