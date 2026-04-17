Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 295,758 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,756,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,511,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,168,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.75.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 0.9%

Nebius Group stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 4.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,185,527.74. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401 in the last ninety days.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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