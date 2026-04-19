Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 131,549 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $6,709,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 245.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 57,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $333.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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