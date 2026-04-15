Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 24,129 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,882 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,129 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of DTE Energy worth $59,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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