Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 25,608 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 25,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,518,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,182,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $646,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $215,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,807,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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