Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 43,009 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,328 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 43,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.31% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $769,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,028.92 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,012.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $691.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $986.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is being cited as a beneficiary of a stronger second quarter for Wall Street banks, with analysts saying a trading surge — helped by the SpaceX IPO and solid M&A activity — could lift results when GS reports earnings next week. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is being cited as a beneficiary of a stronger second quarter for Wall Street banks, with analysts saying a trading surge — helped by the SpaceX IPO and solid M&A activity — could lift results when GS reports earnings next week. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on GS to $1,150 and kept a Buy rating, while UBS also lifted its target, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on GS to $1,150 and kept a Buy rating, while UBS also lifted its target, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of the July 14 earnings report say Goldman Sachs could post earnings growth, with expectations centered on strong trading and investment banking revenue. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of the July 14 earnings report say Goldman Sachs could post earnings growth, with expectations centered on strong trading and investment banking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also highlighting long-term growth opportunities in private markets, saying it sees a $2 trillion opportunity and wants to scale alternative assets under supervision to $750 billion by 2030. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is also highlighting long-term growth opportunities in private markets, saying it sees a $2 trillion opportunity and wants to scale alternative assets under supervision to $750 billion by 2030. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to issue market calls and research across sectors, including a bullish view on Nvidia, a favorable take on Meta, and revised commodity and currency forecasts, which mostly reflects the firm’s influence as a market strategist rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Article Title

Goldman Sachs continues to issue market calls and research across sectors, including a bullish view on Nvidia, a favorable take on Meta, and revised commodity and currency forecasts, which mostly reflects the firm’s influence as a market strategist rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: One article noted Goldman’s own strategists have warned that leverage is building in markets and that hedge funds are reducing tech exposure, which could signal a more cautious backdrop for risk assets if volatility rises. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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