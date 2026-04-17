Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Everest Group worth $32,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock worth $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 999,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,334,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Everest Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Everest Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EG opened at $344.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $368.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $330.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($18.39) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Trending Headlines about Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply to $454 and reiterated a Buy stance — a meaningful bullish endorsement that signals sizable upside vs. consensus and supports a constructive view of EG. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target sharply to $454 and reiterated a Buy stance — a meaningful bullish endorsement that signals sizable upside vs. consensus and supports a constructive view of EG. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities separately kept a Buy rating on Everest, reinforcing the firm’s favorable outlook and providing additional analyst support for the shares. Article Title

Bank of America Securities separately kept a Buy rating on Everest, reinforcing the firm’s favorable outlook and providing additional analyst support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of small, mixed EPS estimate moves across 2026–2028 (some quarter-level raises and some cuts) but retained a Hold rating; they also trimmed FY2026 slightly. The net effect is incremental and keeps near-term expectations broadly steady rather than materially changing the story. Article Title

Zacks Research issued a series of small, mixed EPS estimate moves across 2026–2028 (some quarter-level raises and some cuts) but retained a Hold rating; they also trimmed FY2026 slightly. The net effect is incremental and keeps near-term expectations broadly steady rather than materially changing the story. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $332 but maintained an "Equal Weight" rating — that PT sits below the recent market price and implies limited upside (a modest downside from current levels), which can pressure sentiment despite the raise. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Everest Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Everest Group from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $366.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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