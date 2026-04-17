Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,241 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 29,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $35,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $166,917,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,551,592 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $723,417,000 after buying an additional 2,159,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $241,120,000 after buying an additional 1,683,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,750 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $212,519,000 after buying an additional 1,525,693 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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