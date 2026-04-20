Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 234,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Crown were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crown Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.40.

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Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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