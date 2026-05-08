Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Invests $3.90 Million in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Birkenstock comprises approximately 3.6% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. owned 0.05% of Birkenstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,061 shares of the company's stock worth $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRK. New Street Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Birkenstock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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