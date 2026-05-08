Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Sells 8,646 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises approximately 2.7% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $385.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.59. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.30 and a 52 week high of $435.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Bank of America upped their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

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Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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