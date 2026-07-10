Summit Securities Group LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 292.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.2% of Summit Securities Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Securities Group LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $326.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $285.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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