Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Summit Therapeutics worth $195,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 95,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.58.

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Trending Headlines about Summit Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Summit Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $1.05 from $1.26 , implying improved earnings expectations. Summit Therapeutics stock page

HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of from , implying improved earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026 to -$0.26 from -$0.31 and Q3 2026 to -$0.27 from -$0.32 , which can be viewed as a modest improvement in outlook. Summit Therapeutics stock page

The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts for to from and to from , which can be viewed as a modest improvement in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated or reiterated estimates for later periods, including FY2027 EPS of -$1.09 and quarterly losses around $0.27-$0.28 , reinforcing that the company is still expected to remain unprofitable. Summit Therapeutics stock page

HC Wainwright initiated or reiterated estimates for later periods, including and quarterly losses around , reinforcing that the company is still expected to remain unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst maintained a Buy rating, which supports sentiment, but this was not a fresh upgrade. Summit Therapeutics stock page

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -1.25. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit's lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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