Summit Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,484 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger fundamentals and AI-driven demand. Intel price target raised by Bank of America

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger fundamentals and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat reported that Intel is packaging the future of American chips, emphasizing its expanded role in advanced packaging, government backing, and the 18A-P node entering risk production. Intel packaging the future of American chips

MarketBeat reported that Intel is packaging the future of American chips, emphasizing its expanded role in advanced packaging, government backing, and the 18A-P node entering risk production. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles pointed to a possible Intel-Apple chip partnership and NVIDIA’s strategic investment in Intel as validation of Intel’s foundry turnaround story. Intel and Apple chip partnership article

Multiple articles pointed to a possible Intel-Apple chip partnership and NVIDIA’s strategic investment in Intel as validation of Intel’s foundry turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Supermicro announced Intel-powered platforms for AI-at-the-edge deployments, reinforcing Intel’s relevance in AI infrastructure hardware. Supermicro Intel-powered AI platforms

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.35 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $141.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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