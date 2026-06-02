Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Sun Communities worth $288,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.Sun Communities's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $3,907,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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