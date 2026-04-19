Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 613,049 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sun Communities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.7%

SUI stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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