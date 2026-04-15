Sunpointe LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 267.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 59.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $595.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $594.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.64. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.04 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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