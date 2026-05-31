Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408,676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 389,210 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.79% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.84%.Sunstone Hotel Investors's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio is 327.27%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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