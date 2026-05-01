Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 25,526 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.84% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $24,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Get SUPN alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $359,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,044 shares in the company, valued at $845,382.40. This represents a 29.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 4,475 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $228,269.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,356. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.17.

View Our Latest Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Supernus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Supernus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here