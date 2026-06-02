Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys 1,888,479 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896,506 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,888,479 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Grab worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,797,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,912,000 after purchasing an additional 759,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grab by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,753,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038,961 shares during the last quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lifted its position in Grab by 7.4% in the third quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 33,481,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 112.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,398,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Grab

In other Grab news, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,781,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,636.30. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,145,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,250,085.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,118,819 shares of company stock worth $4,114,677 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 target price on Grab in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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