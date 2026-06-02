Free Trial
→ 'You'll own nothing and be happy' (it's not a theory anymore) (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its UnitedHealth Group stake by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 217,501 shares and leaving it with 1,422,511 shares valued at about $469.6 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on UNH, with several firms raising price targets and MarketBeat summarizing the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average target of $399.50.
  • UnitedHealth recently reported quarterly earnings of $7.23 per share, beating estimates, while the stock traded around $380 and is still below its 52-week high of $404.15.
  • Interested in UnitedHealth Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 217,501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $469,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) from $395 to $440 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the stock’s upside. Benzinga report on Truist price target increase
  • Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it will eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, a move that could reduce paperwork, speed care access, and improve provider relations. Can UnitedHealth's Pediatric Authorization Cuts Ease Care Delays?
  • Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted UNH as a durable long-term cash-flow generator, which may be supporting investor sentiment around its healthcare scale and recurring demand. 247WallSt article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social-media trading chatter showed continued interest in UNH, with traders pointing to support around the mid-$300s and upside targets near $400-$420, but this is more technical sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Quiver Quantitative discussion summary
  • Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts filed a lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth of inflating Medicaid patient risk scores to secure higher payments, adding legal, reputational, and reimbursement risk for the company. UnitedHealth Lawsuit Raises Fresh Questions On Medicaid Revenue And Investor Risk
  • Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting on allegations tied to UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage advertising practices keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, which can weigh on investor confidence. GlobeNewswire article

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $380.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average of $321.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $404.15. The company has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
By Nathan Reiff | May 26, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines