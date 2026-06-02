Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116,769 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 458,476 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Visa worth $742,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 286.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,684,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $322.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.33 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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