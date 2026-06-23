SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Up 5.3%

LRCX stock opened at $409.54 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both recently raised their price targets on Lam Research, signaling greater confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-related demand. Why Analysts See More Upside for Lam Research (LRCX)

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both recently raised their price targets on Lam Research, signaling greater confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management raising guidance for chip equipment demand, reinforcing the AI-driven growth story. Lam Research (LRCX) Is Up 6.1% After AI-Fueled Beat And Raised Chip-Equipment Outlook

Lam Research’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management raising guidance for chip equipment demand, reinforcing the AI-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly viewing Lam Research as a key AI infrastructure and memory stock, with articles highlighting strong demand from AI spending and advanced packaging complexity. 5 Best AI Memory Stocks to Buy in 2026

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $329.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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