SVB Wealth LLC Has $47.94 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,684 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 39,562 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of SVB Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMZN opened at $250.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Article Title

Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title

Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Article Title

Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Amazon insider selling remained a talking point, including a recent CEO stock sale, which can add to short-term caution even though the sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article Title

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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