Swedbank AB Acquires 16,398 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,990 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.60.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $186.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $333.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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