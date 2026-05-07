Swedbank AB Acquires 36,495 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $56,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 719.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $256,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,205 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,329,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $246,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 771.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,421,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $137,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,224,774 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $111,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $104,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 137,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,564 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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