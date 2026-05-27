Swedbank AB Acquires New Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,101,540.06. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage says Nebius is one of the AI infrastructure names best positioned to benefit from rising hyperscaler demand, cloud expansion, and data-center growth, which supports the stock’s long-term upside. Article Title

Bullish coverage says Nebius is one of the AI infrastructure names best positioned to benefit from rising hyperscaler demand, cloud expansion, and data-center growth, which supports the stock’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note says Crossroads Capital’s investment thesis in Nebius Group (NBIS) is “paying off,” reinforcing confidence that institutional investors still see meaningful upside in the company’s AI platform and growth trajectory. Article Title

Another bullish note says Crossroads Capital’s investment thesis in is “paying off,” reinforcing confidence that institutional investors still see meaningful upside in the company’s AI platform and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: A separate article argues Nebius is reaching new highs because of its AI exposure and strong momentum, keeping investor enthusiasm elevated even after a big rally. Article Title

A separate article argues Nebius is reaching new highs because of its AI exposure and strong momentum, keeping investor enthusiasm elevated even after a big rally. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also compares NBIS with Super Micro as investors look for the better AI infrastructure play, which keeps Nebius in the spotlight but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Article Title

Market commentary also compares with Super Micro as investors look for the better AI infrastructure play, which keeps Nebius in the spotlight but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary warns that Nebius may be vulnerable to debt, dilution, and depreciation concerns, suggesting investors are questioning whether future capital needs and hardware aging could pressure returns. Article Title

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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