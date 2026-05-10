Swedbank AB Acquires New Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE BE opened at $261.47 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,228.31 and a beta of 3.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership.

Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Jim Cramer on Bloom Energy: “Stock Is a Rocket Ship”

Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Why Bloom Energy Stock Skyrocketed 109% in April

Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Here’s What the Street is Saying About Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Broader alternative-energy commentary warns that tariffs and expiring tax credits could pressure renewable and clean-energy projects, which may create some headwinds for the sector over time.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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