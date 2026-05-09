Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 600,000 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.21% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,532,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,036 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,586 shares of the company's stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,501,384 shares of the company's stock worth $36,213,000 after acquiring an additional 672,506 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 200,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,804,617.09. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,842 shares of company stock worth $18,358,880. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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