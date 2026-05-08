Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,359 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $41,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:JCI opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $90.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Johnson Controls International's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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