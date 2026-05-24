Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,506 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $92,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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