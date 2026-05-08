Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Edison International $EIX

Swedbank AB raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,323 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 53,947 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $40,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.3%

EIX opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.82.

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Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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