Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 153.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $156.63 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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