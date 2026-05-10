Swedbank AB Buys 17,520 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Swedbank AB grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,086 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in NetApp were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in NetApp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $126.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,517.50. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $300,370. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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