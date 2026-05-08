Swedbank AB Buys 21,352 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,458 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.22% of Loews worth $48,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth $35,724,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Loews by 582.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,212 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Loews by 41.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 610,657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 179,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5,379.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,807 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 162,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Loews by 43.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 446,639 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Loews Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE L opened at $104.60 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 8.83%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Loews's payout ratio is presently 3.18%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $383,995.65. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,627.75. The trade was a 17.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $5,440,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,480,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,992,324. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,417 shares of company stock worth $11,549,723. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation NYSE: L is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews' principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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