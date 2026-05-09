Swedbank AB Buys 8,500 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of Insulet worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform.

Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Article Title

The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Article Title

Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares.

Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also trading well below several recent analyst targets, and the cluster of downgrades/target reductions may be signaling concerns about valuation or the pace of future upside despite the earnings beat.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average is $263.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $237.00 price objective on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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