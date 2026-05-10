Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 140,000 Brunswick Corporation $BC

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.22% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is -83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Texas Capital raised Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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