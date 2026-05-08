Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 437,300 HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 437,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,061,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.51% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.19. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here