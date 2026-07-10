Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Brady Corporation $BRC

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.51% of Brady worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brady by 380.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 13,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. The trade was a 32.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Trading Up 0.1%

BRC opened at $89.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.07 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Brady's payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

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Brady Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report).

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