Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $167.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,267.60. This represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,234 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,202. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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